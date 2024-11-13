Bills Mafia line up to meet Dion Dawkins at Penfield Wegmans
PENFIELD, N.Y. — Bills Mafia got a chance to meet offensive lineman Dion Dawkins on Tuesday night at the Penfield Wegmans.
Bills fans packed the store for his special appearance to promote his new “Buffalo Shnow Crunch” cereal. A portion of the sales will go to Dion’s Dreamers Foundation to help young men and women in underserved communities.