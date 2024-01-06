Bills Mafia out in full force in South Beach

MIAMI, F.L. — Buffalo Bills fans aren’t afraid to travel for a game, especially one as important as Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Bills Mafia has made its way down to Miami, and so has News10NBC. News10NBC’s Jackson Roberts is keeping up with all the celebrations. Saturday, fans gathered at Bills Backers Miami for a block party.

Can’t tell the story of #Billsmafia in Ft. Lauderdale without the Elbo Room. 📣 https://t.co/OeTEd1UERK pic.twitter.com/qJ9jC8EtWl — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) January 6, 2024

In a sea of red, white, and blue, the line to get into the bar and start the party stretches around the building. It seems that Bills fans have taken over Miami.

News10NBC spoke with the owner of the Bills Backers Miami, Jonathan Holler, about bringing Bills fans form far and wide together.

“I’ve been running this group for about 10 years. So, there were a lot of fans that always came and hung out, but they were always separated,” says Holler. “I just wanted to bring everybody together. Year after year it gets bigger and bigger, and this year we’re actually doing an entire block party. And you can hear, it’s not even noon yet, but hear they go.”

Although kick off isn’t until 8 p.m. Sunday, there’s no doubt Bills Mafia will be out and about starting the gameday festivities early.

News10NBC’s Jackson Roberts is in Miami and bringing you in-depth coverage on all the fun.