Bills Mafia shows off spirit at local schools

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As the Buffalo Bills prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens in a highly anticipated playoff matchup on Sunday, Bills Mafia is showing off their spirit at local schools.

The Honeoye Central School District in Ontario County shared photos of young fans decked out in their Bills gear:

The Rochester School for the Deaf shared a video showing people how to sign words related to big Bills game — including “win”, “halftime”, and “team” — in American Sign Language. Watch this YouTube video:

The student-run coffee shop in the Canandaigua City School District unveiled a new drink to celebrate the Bills postseason. The Bight Spot, run by students at the Canandaigua Academy, has a drink called the Rushing Allen, complete with the all-star quarterback’s number written in sprinkles.

Rushing Allen Drink available at The Bright Spot- the in school coffee shop run by students at Canandaigua Academy! @BuffaloBills @JoshAllenQB



✔️Let’s go Buffalo ☕️ Blend

✔️Peanut Butter Cups (#17 Fav)

✔️Whipped Cream

✔️17 Sprinkles

🛎️Sounds like a Winner!#CanandaiguaProud pic.twitter.com/wsJL6feYhR — Canandaigua City School District (@CanandaiguaCSD) January 8, 2025

The LeRoy Central School District shared a photo of the Wolcott Street school nurses in matching shirts, with a Buffalo in the middle of a heart-shaped stethoscope. The post says the nurses are “united support for the Buffalo Bills.”

Burger Junior High School teacher Karyn Stockmaster was wearing a Josh Allen jersey as she was selected as the teacher of the year for the Rush Henrietta Central School District. Stockmaster teaches seventh-grade math and she received the award because she “embodies the qualities every parent hopes their child will experience in an educator.”

The post says that Stockmaster was “wearing the red, white, and blue of the Buffalo Bills, but underneath her jersey is the green, gold, and black spirit of a Royal Comet.”