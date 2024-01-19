Bills offensive coordinator on Allen’s run game in postseason: ‘It’s always fun to see’

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills continue to practice ahead of the second-round playoff matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Quarterback Josh Allen is a transcendent talent when it comes to the playoffs, so much so that he may have proved his offensive coordinator wrong.

After Monday’s first-round playoff game against the Pittsburg Steelers, we learned that interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady was yelling in his headset for Allen to get down on his 52-yard touchdown run because of how many defenders there were around him.



When he met the media on Thursday, that tone may have changed. Brady said that Allen proved him wrong and that when you try to hold Allen back, it’s probably doing a disservice. Brady called Allen a human eraser in that he makes bad plays or play calls work. Allen ran for a career high fifteen touchdowns in the regular season which was tied for the second most in the league.

Brady doesn’t seem to have a problem with him playing that style in the postseason.

“It’s the personality that we want Josh to play with at all times,” Brady said. “…When he’s playing like this, when he’s playing confidently and just kind of having a lot of fun, if he’s scoring a touchdown, that means good things are happening. Whatever that is, regardless of the game, it’s always fun to see.”

A couple of Bills players aren’t practicing due to injury, including wide receiver Gabe Davis, linebacker Terrel Bernard, and cornerback Christian Benford.

As a positive sign, cornerback Taron Johnson in good spirits. He was still listed on the injury report with a concussion and wearing a non-contact jersey. Coach Sean McDermott wouldn’t say on Thursday if he was good to go against the Chiefs.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas is limited for the second straight day but, as he battles a knee injury, he looked like he was able to move around in the individual drills. The final injury report comes out Friday.

The game against the Chiefs will kick off on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. You can watch it on CBS and can get tickets to the game at Highmark Stadium here.