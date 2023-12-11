Bills play pivotal game against Kansas City Chiefs

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

PENFIELD, N.Y. – The Bills need to win four out of their next five games to make it to the playoffs.

News10NBC’s Bret Vetter talked to patrons at Bar-Bill in Penfield on Sunday to tell us what’s on the minds of fans there.

All eyes are glued on the tv’s, but talking with fans, they are excited to be here. Last week was the Bills bye week, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t plenty of controversy swirling around the team. Coach Sean McDermott’s decision to keep linebacker Von Miller eligible to play in Sunday’s game made headlines after Miller turned himself in to Dallas Police on November 30, after allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

I had a chance to ask fans at Bar-Bill what they think about the situation and whether Miller should still be able to play.

“There’s a lot of accusations in football and in life with a lot of people. I think you know, he’s innocent until proven guilty. Let him continue to play. He’s a force to reckon with on our team and we need him, ” said Bobby Holler.

All fans are interested in now is making sure the Bills get a win.