Bills played their coldest game 30 years ago Monday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Monday’s Bills game happens to fall on the anniversary of a special game in Bills history.

Buffalo played its coldest game ever on Jan. 15, 1994. The temperature was near zero with wind chill reaching 32 degrees below zero.

The Los Angeles Raiders were in town for a divisional playoff game. The Bills beat them 29 to 23 to head on to their fourth straight super bowl appearance.

The game was a sellout but only 62,000 fans braved the cold, which was about three quarters capacity of what was then called Rich Stadium.