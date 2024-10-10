Bills prepare to take on Jets’ new head coach and Aaron Rodgers

NEW YORK — The Buffalo Bills will look to avoid a three-game losing streak when they travel to Metlife Stadium to take on the New York Jets for Monday Night Football.

The Jets recently fired their head coach, Robert Saleh, and promoted defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to interim head coach.

“There always seems to be a slightly extra motivated team,” said Bills tight end Dawson Knox. “We kind of got a taste of that with the Chargers last year. But again, there’s a little mystery to it, too. Like, you don’t know what to expect in terms of if their scheme is going to change much, but it’s going to be a lot of just focusing on us doing what we do well and not getting too caught up in what we might see on [Monday] from them.”

For Bills players like wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Monday will be a reunion with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, though he says there are more similarities than differences between Allen and his former quarterback.

“I think they’re both competitive, but they both have unique arm talents that a lot of guys in this league just don’t have,” Valdes-Scantling said. “Just watching them, the way they go about their business and wanting to win and be competitive. Those are the things that I admire and that’s why I chose to come here.”

The Bills will take on the Jets on the heels of their loss to the Texans that featured an ugly display by the offense.

“Well, I got to be better ball placement and again, a couple of throws that I wish I could had back this last game,” said Josh Allen who went 9-for-30 in Sunday’s loss. “But just making sure that we’re on the same page and it starts with the quarterback.”

The winner of this game will take sole possession of first place in the AFC East divison.