Bills prepping for upcoming matchup against the Seattle Seahawks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are 5-2 and quarterback Josh Allen is in the middle of the MVP conversation as the team gets ready to take on the Seahawks Sunday in Seattle.

Ian Mills was at Highmark Stadium Wednesday to chat with the team about their preparations.

Josh Allen has been in the middle of all the MVP talk this season. In fact, he hasn’t thrown an interception throughout the first seven games this season.

“Yeah, just becoming a great decision-maker. He’s been very intentional about it and it’s important to him,” said Head Coach Sean McDermott. “He knows the value of playing clean football that way and protecting the house, um like I said, very impressed by his decision-making to this point.”

Allen has thrown for 12 touchdowns, tied at fifth place in the league.