Bills safety Damar Hamlin spreads CPR awareness overseas

LONDON, ENGLAND – After hosting dozens of CPR training events and inspiring a generation of people to get certified, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is bringing his mission across the pond.

His Chasing M’s Foundation hosted its first international stop Friday, two days before the team plays the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It brought together youth teams in London and provided people the opportunity to learn hands-only CPR.

A set of automated external defibrillators was also given to youth organizations.

Thousands of people have learned CPR since Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals in Cincinnati last January.