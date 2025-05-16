Bills set to return to Fisher for training camp for 25th year

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will once again train for the upcoming season in Pittsford. St. John Fisher University will host Bills training camp for the 25th year.

The Bills will release information about the dates for the camp and tickets later on its website. Last year, training camp ran for 10 days at Fisher and one day at Highmark Stadium, from mid-July to early August. All tickets were free and fans got them by entering a lottery online.

The Bills’ announcement comes after the NFL released the full schedule. The regular season will kick off with the Bills hosting the Baltimore Ravens, which the Bills faced in last year’s playoffs.

During training camp, fans will welcome the newest Bills, including cornerback Maxwell Hairston, the team’s first-round draft pick.