Bills stadium will host first-ever drone show during halftime of Sunday’s game

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Drones will take the air at Highmark Stadium during the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

This will be the first-ever drone show during a Sunday Night Football halftime and the first-ever at Highmark Stadium. The eight-minute show will feature several Bills-themed formations in the night sky. You can see a 28-second preview of the drone show on the Bills’ website here.

Kickoff for the game is at 8:20 p.m. The Bills are coming off a bye week, giving them time to rest after ruining the Kansas City Chief’s undefeated season. The Bills are now 9-2 and remain the only winning team in their division. The 49ers, the runner-up in last year’s Super Bowl, are 5-6 and have several injured key players.