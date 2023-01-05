Bills take practice field with smiles amid encouraging news on Damar Hamlin’s recovery, look ahead to Sunday’s game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The Bills were back in their gear Thursday, running plays and executing strategy, days after their teammate collapsed Monday night just minutes into their contest with Cincinnati.

Quarterback Josh Allen, who wiped away tears Monday when safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle, was all smiles – as were several other players.

Hamlin, 24, has been in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center since Monday. On Thursday, doctors gave encouraging news about his progress, saying he was “neurologically intact” and able to communicate with by nodding and shaking his head.

And, given a piece of paper, one of the first questions he asked was who won the game.

“One of our partners, when asked did we win, his answer was, ‘Yes, Damar, you won. You’ve won the game of life,'” Dr. Timothy Pritts said.

The Bills are holding a press conference – their first since Monday’s game – at 4:30 p.m. It will be shown both on air and online.