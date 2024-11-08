Bills to face Colts without key offensive weapon, Keon Coleman out with wrist injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills will face the Colts this Sunday without one of their top receivers.

Head coach Sean McDermott says Keon Coleman has been ruled out. Coleman has not practiced this week due to a wrist injury he suffered at the end of the Dolphins game in Week 9.

Coleman is new to the Bills this year but has proved to be quite an asset. He’s garnered 417 receiving yards so far this season — 125 of those yards coming from the Titans matchup in Week 7.

The Florida State alum made some big plays last week to help pull the Bills ahead of the Miami Dolphins, despite a drop in the red zone. Allen connected with Coleman to complete a two-point conversion to give them a touchdown lead.

