Bills training camp at Fisher will begin July 24

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills training camp will return to St. John Fisher University on Wednesday, July 24, the Bills announced on Friday.

This year will mark the Bills’ 23rd year at Fisher. The players will return to the camp on July 23. The Bills will announce the complete schedule for the camp and how to get tickets at a later date.

The Blue and Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park will also return this year. It will take place on Friday, Aug. 2