Bills’ Von Miller accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend

DALLAS, T.X. — Dallas Police have confirmed that Von Miller has been issued a warrant for a charge of assaulting a pregnant woman, according to WFAA in Dallas.

The 34-year-old Bills linebacker has been accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend after police responded to a call at 11 a.m. Wednesday on North Harwood. Officials said Miller and his girlfriend were in an argument when Miller allegedly assaulted her.

Dallas Police say Miller left the scene before law enforcement got there. The alleged victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene. As of 10 a.m. on Thursday, Miller had not been arrested.

WFAA explains assaulting a pregnant person is a third-degree felony in Texas.

