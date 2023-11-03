Bills vs. Bengals has more emotion than usual in wake of Damar Hamlin’s collapse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Bills and Bengals face off Sunday in Cincinnati, on the same field where Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest earlier this year.

Once the games gets going, it probably wont take center stage, but it’s been a topic leading up to it.

Hamlin’s collapse was frightening. He was clinically dead and then revived. He spent time getting stabilized in a hospital in Cincinnati. After some time, he headed back to Buffalo, where he continued his remarkable recovery, which includes a return to the team.

There is no doubt some emotion for Bills players as they return to Paycor Stadium. It’s something they’ve been talking about behind closed doors.

Now, the 5-3 Bills are turning their attention to the game itself.

“I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of emotions flowing through some guys there and being back on that field, especially tomorrow,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “But, you know, at the same time, we got a job to do and we got to figure out how we can either use it to motivate us or put it behind us and focus towards, you know, the game on Sunday night.”

“We’re so thankful that Damar is in a good spot,” coach Sean McDermott said. “I think we all learned a lot of valuable lessons from that on the individual level to be grateful for every day and then on a team level and then on a league level. That said, we acknowledge it, but we’ve got to — we’ve got a football game to play and a job to do so that’s what we’re focused on right now.”

The Bengals have won three in a row and are half a game back of Buffalo in the AFC.

News10NBC sports anchor Jackson Roberts will be in Cincinnati for the game. Look for live reaction on News10NBC at 11 on Sunday.