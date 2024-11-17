Bills vs. Chiefs quarter-by-quarter update

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The Buffalo Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 4:25 pm in a battle of the top two teams in the AFC.

The Bills come in with an 8-2 record while the Chiefs are unbeaten with a 9-0 mark and sit in first place in the conference.

Buffalo announced its inactive list prior to the game with starting right tackle Spencer Brown listed as out while wide receiver Amari Cooper, who was out the last two games, is active. Tight end Dalton Kincaid is also out while practice squad tight end Zach Davidson was elevated for Sunday’s game.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes have met on the gridiron seven times prior to Sunday’s contest. Mahomes leads the series 4-3 overall while Allen holds a 3-1 advantage in the regular season, meaning Kansas City is 3-0 against the Bills in the playoffs since the 2020-2021 season.

