Bills vs. Patriots Preview: Starters get rest ahead of playoffs

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills will travel to Massachusetts to take on the New England Patriots in the regular-season finale.

Buffalo Bills gameday basics:

Teams: Buffalo Bills (13-3) and New England Patriots (3-13)

Kickoff: 1 pm, Sunday

Location: Gilette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)

Network: CBS

What’s at stake?

The Bills have already locked up the two seed in the AFC and can not move up or down in the standings with a win or a loss.

The Patriots currently hold the first overall pick, with a win, they’d likely move back in the draft. With a New England loss, however, the Patriots would secure the number one pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

For the Bills, Josh Allen will start the game to continue his consecutive start streak which stands at 114 games and is the longest active streak for a quarterback in the NFL.

Buffalo Bills player to watch: Damar Hamlin

Bills starting safety Damar Hamlin has not played since week 14 against the Rams and has no injury designation ahead of Sunday’s game against the Patriots, paving the way for his return. Hamlin’s injury is a rib injury.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott discussed the importance of getting players, who have missed time, reps before the postseason.

“[Hamlin’s] gonna play,” McDermott told media Friday. “How much he plays remains to be seen. I do think since he’s been out a significant amount of time, that he gets out there and he plays, he may play the whole game, we’ll see. But it is important that he’s back out there and that he continues to work on some of his communication with [Taylor Rapp].”

In Hamlin’s absence, rookie safety Cole Bishop has filled in.

Injury Report

The only Bill listed as “out” on Friday’s injury report was starting linebacker Terrel Bernard who’ suffering from a quad injury. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel is listed as questionable with a rib injury, he has not played since week 15. No other Bill has an injury designation.