Bills will host division rival Dolphins on Sunday; Here’s what to know

ORCHARD, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are gearing up to host division rivals the Miami Dolphins on Sunday as still the only team in the AFC East with a winning record.

Kickoff at Highmark Stadium is set for 1 p.m. You can watch the game on CBS or listen to the game on Buffalo Bills Radio Network on 96.5 FM in Rochester.

The game comes a week after the Bills dominated against the Seattle Seahawks, earning the Bills a 6-2 record and running back James Cook nearly 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns. That game, quarterback Josh Allen had two touchdown passes and over 280 passing yards.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins are coming off a narrow loss against the Arizona Cardinals, falling to 2-5. The Bills have already beat Miami on the road this season back in September, with 31-10 as the final score. If the Bills win on Sunday, they’ll have four more wins over the second-place team, the New York Jets which already played on Thursday.

This game is personal for Buffalo. The Bills and Dolphins’ rivalry has heated up in recent years and Fins’ tight end Jonnu Smith added to the fuel, making comments on Buffalo in the summer. Expect the crowd to give Smith a hard time and for the Bills to look to do the same against their foe.

One Bills player to watch for is wide receiver Keon Coleman. The Bills rookie receiver has led the team in receiving yards in three of their eight games this season.

With receiver Amari Cooper in the lineup, Coleman has been even more effective. But if Cooper can’t suit up because of an injury, it’ll be key for Keon to find a way to get open. Whether Amari catches passes or not, he impacts the offensive game in one way or another.