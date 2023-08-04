Bills will hold Blue and Red practice at Highmark Stadium for training camp

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Friday’s practice for Buffalo Bills training camp won’t be at St. John Fisher University like the rest of the days.

Day eight of the camp is at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park for the team’s annual scrimmage, the Blue and Red practice. The gates open at 4 p.m. and the practice begins at 5:30 p.m.

The Bills will use the scrimmage to prepare for their first pre-season game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 12.