Bills will take on Jaguars in London in October

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The Bills announced that the game will take place on Sunday, October 8 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The game between the two AFC teams will kick off at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and it will be broadcasted on the NFL Network. The game is during week 5 of the Bills schedule. To get tickets, you must first register here.

This will be the Bills third ever game in London. The Bills faced the Jaguars in London in 2015 and made their debut in London during a 1993 preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Next season, the Jaguars will play two games in London, facing the Atlanta Falcons a week before they take on the Bills. In total, there will be five international games for the 2023 NFL season.

Follow News10NBC to stay updated on the Bills full schedule, which will be released on Thursday at 8 p.m.

The Bills finished the regular season last year at 13-3. In the playoffs, the Bills won the first round against the Miami Dolphins before falling to the Cincinnati Bengals.