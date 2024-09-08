Bills win in season opener against the Cardinals

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are starting strong with a win against the Arizona Cardinals at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, 34-28.

Bills Mafia was out in full force early Sunday morning to get back into the swing of tailgating. Adorned in their red, white, and blue, Bills fans blanketed the parking lot to eat, drink, and play games before kickoff.

“This town is great,” says one fan. “You know, everybody is so nice and so friendly. Look at ’em! Best tailgate in the NFL. You know what I mean?”

The Bills face off against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium. That game starts at 8:15 p.m., and is sure to be a must-watch.