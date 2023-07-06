Bird awareness events begin Thursday at Seneca Park Zoo
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Seneca Park Zoo is holding events to raise awareness for bird conservation from Thursday through Sunday.
You can learn more about birds including the sandhill crane, snowy owl, and Buffalo weaver. Here is the schedule of events at the zoo:
Thursday:
- 9:30 a.m. – Ambassador Animal Meet & Greet with African grey parrot Minnow
- 10:30 a.m. – Penguin Feed featuring naturalist/docent with penguin biofacts
- 1:30 p.m. – Sandhill Crane Experience
- 3:30 p.m. – Penguin Feed featuring naturalist/docent with penguin biofacts
Friday:
- 10:30 a.m. – Penguin Feed featuring naturalist/docent with penguin biofacts
- 10:30 a.m. – Vet Chat with Dr. Chris (bird focus)
- 1:30 p.m. – Penguin Meet & Greet in the Rocky Coast Gallery
- 2:30 p.m. – Snowy Owl Conservation Chat
- 3:30 p.m. – Penguin Feed featuring naturalist/docent with penguin biofacts
Saturday:
- 9:30 a.m. – Ambassador Animal Meet & Greet with African grey parrot Minnow
- 10:30 a.m. – Penguin Feed featuring naturalist/docent with penguin biofacts
- 11:15 a.m. – Savanna Aviary Chat (Animals of the Savanna Building)
- 3:30 p.m. – Penguin Feed featuring naturalist/docent with penguin biofacts
Sunday:
- 10:30 a.m. – Penguin Feed featuring naturalist/docent with penguin biofacts
- 12:00 p.m. – Sandhill Crane Experience
- 3:30 p.m. – Penguin Feed featuring naturalist/docent with penguin biofacts
- TBD – Red-tailed Hawk Conservation Chat