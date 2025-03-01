FedEx plane makes emergency landing after bird strike causes engine fire

NEWARK, N.J. — A FedEx plane made an emergency landing at Newark Airport on Saturday morning after a bird strike caused one of its engines to catch fire. The plane, which was headed to Indianapolis, returned to the airport shortly after takeoff.

An airport official informed NBC in Philadelphia about the incident, confirming that air traffic was temporarily halted as a safety measure. No injuries were reported, and operations at the airport have since resumed.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.