Bishop Kearney girls’ hockey team honored at Oval Office

WASHINGTON — The Bishop Kearney girls’ hockey team is being recognized for winning a national title with a trip to the Oval Office.

The team met with President Donald Trump on Thursday and posed outside the White House for a photo. In April, the team beat the North American Academy Winter Hawks for their first-ever national championship. Bishop Kearney won 8-0.