Bishop Kearney girls’ hockey team honored at Oval Office
Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.
WASHINGTON — The Bishop Kearney girls’ hockey team is being recognized for winning a national title with a trip to the Oval Office.
The team met with President Donald Trump on Thursday and posed outside the White House for a photo. In April, the team beat the North American Academy Winter Hawks for their first-ever national championship. Bishop Kearney won 8-0.