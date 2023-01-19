Bishop Matthew Clark is in declining health, says Diocese of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Matthew Clark, the bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Rochester, is in declining health, according to a message on Wednesday from the diocese.

The message says that Bishop Clark’s “current health condition is now quite serious”. The bishop is receiving nursing care at the Sisters of Saint Joseph Motherhouse.

“I ask the priests, deacons, religious and lay faithful of the Diocese of Rochester to unite in prayer for Bishop Clark,” said the diocese.

Clark, who is 85, served as the 8th Bishop of Rochester from 1979 to 2012.