Bivona Child Advocacy Center holds annual Hope Rising Gala

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Bivona Child Advocacy Center held its 19th annual Hope Rising Gala at the Arbor at the Port near Ontario Beach Park. The gala helps to raise money for the 2,000 children who come to Bivona each year.

“When a child experiences abuse, they come to our location,” said Daniele Lyman-Torres, president of Bivona. “They get everything from an interview to a medical visit to mental health services, a family advocate that can help their family navigate.”

News10NBC’s Nikki Rudd was an emcee.