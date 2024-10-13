Black Business ROC celebrates achievements

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a night of elegance and Black excellence at the Black Business ROC gala Saturday night.

The minority-owned Black Business ROC was created to recognize and support the work of Black business owners and organizational leaders who are empowering the Rochester community.

Since its inception, Black Business ROC has honored 16 Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs whose impact can be seen through a variety of resources, including youth achievement, physical and mental health support, and more.

This was the fourth year for the gala, which was held at the RIT Inn & Conference Center.