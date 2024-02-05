Black businesses network at Black Business Marketplace

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y – Black businesses got the opportunity to network at Rochester’s Black business Marketplace on Sunday.

Organizers say more than 20 vendors got together on West Avenue for educational primers, business testimonials, and raffle prizes, along with live music.

“Cooperative economics is definitely a large driver of Black gain in the Black community and in the Black family. Absolutely it’s a cornerstone of our progress,” said Diallo Payne.