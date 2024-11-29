Black Friday has arrived; Here’s when local malls and retailers open

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Black Friday has arrived. Even with the rise in online shopping, Black Friday remains the biggest day of the year for retail foot traffic in the U.S.

Many retailers are offering deals to kick off the holiday season. Here’s when local malls of big box stores open on Friday:

Eastview Mall, The Mall at Greece Ridge, and Marketplace Mall all open at 7 a.m.

Kohl’s and JCPenney open at 5 a.m., among the earliest stores to open.

Best Buy, Macy’s Walmart, and most Target stores open at 6 a.m.