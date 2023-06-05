Black Girls Do Bike 2023 Unity Rides start Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As the weather gets warmer, people are hitting the road on their bicycles. Starting Tuesday, the Rochester Chapter of Black Girls Do Bike will begin its Unity Rides, cycling through different parts of the City of Rochester.

This summer the group is planning 12 Unity Rides through all four quadrants of the city, and everyone is invited to join them.

“We have fun because we want other women to join the fellowship, and join the fun,” said Kecia McCullough, Founder of the Rochester Chapter of Black Girls Do Bike.

Time to hit the road once again for some pedal powered adventures through the streets of Rochester. Black Girls Do Bike may be led by Black women, but McCullough says the group, and bike rides are 100% inclusive.

“We do co-ed rides, so we accept men and children, but the bike organization is primarily to encourage women of all races, all ethnicities, all abilities to come out and enjoy the fun, fitness, and fellowship that bicycle riding affords us,” said McCullough.

The first ride of the year starts on Tuesday at Bull’s Head on the city’s West Side.

“We ride slow paced. We have skilled leaders. We have seasoned bicycle riders that will be riding with us. We do have police escort, so it’s safe to ride,” said McCullough.

Besides bicycling, McCullough says Black Girls Do Bike as a group is important because of what it represents.

“When you see somebody riding a bicycle that looks like you, maybe the same age as you, it’s like wow if she can do it i can do it, and so that is one of the reasons why we get out there,” said McCullough.

To take part in the Unity Ride just show up at Bull’s Head Plaza at West Main Street and West Avenue Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Kickstands up at 7, and the ride should last one hour. More information here.