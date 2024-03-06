Black Heritage Committee honors women of distinction

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester’s Black Heritage Committee recognized women of distinction Tuesday night.

Honorees included former Monroe County Legislature president Sabrina Lamar; former Rochester City School District Superintendent Leslie Myers-Small and former Mayor Lovely Warren.

Carolyne Scott Blount, founder of About Time magazine; and Rosa Wims, the first Black nurse at Rochester General Hospital, were recognized posthumously.

Other honorees included Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan, former Rochester police chief; Bishop Pastor Eulah Nelson, founder of Bibleway Healing Assembly Inc. and EMN Ministries; Dr. Ruth Scott, former City Council president; Midge Thomas, philanthropist and community leader; and Dr. Alice Young, first african-American principal in the Rochester City School District.

Organizers say all the honorees have significantly impacted areas such as religion, journalism, government, education and healthcare.