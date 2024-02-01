Black History Month events: Evening of art and jazz on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — February is Black History Month. The Rochester area has events throughout the month to honor Black historical figures, leaders, and trailblazers. You can also learn more about Rochester’s influential Black leaders through News10NBC’s series Rochester Roots. Here are some upcoming events:

Evening of art and jazz (Thursday, Feb. 1)

The City of Rochester’s Black Heritage Committee is holding an evening of art and jazz at City Hall on Church Street on Thursday. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. It features a new art exhibit, food tasting, and live music from Paul Boutte and the Roc Music Program.

Other events from the Black Heritage Committee:

Live music at City Hall on Feb. 7 and Feb. 21 (Wednesdays) from noon to 1 p.m.

A keynote address at City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Heritage Gospel Concert featuring Akoma and Voices of Thunder. It’s at the Mount Vernon Baptist Church on Joseph Avenue on Saturday, March 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Women’s Recognition at City Hall on Tuesday, March 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Youth Gala at the Loretta C. Scott Center for Human Services on St. Paul Street on Thursday, March 14 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Black Heritage Gala at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center on East Main Street on Saturday, April 13 at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $100 but early bird tickets are available for $90 until Feb. 16 here.