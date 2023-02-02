Black History Month Events: Evening of art and jazz on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — February is the start of Black History Month. The Rochester region is hosting events to honor local and national Black historical figures. Here are some of the events this month. You can also learn more about Black leaders in the Rochester area through our page Rochester Roots.

Evening of Art and Jazz (Feb. 2)

The City of Rochester Black Heritage Committee is hosting an evening of art and jazz on Thursday. The event at the City Hall atrium on 30 Church Street starts at 5:30 p.m.

The event will feature an art exhibit opening in the Link Gallery at City Hall, delicious African American dishes provided by the Sisters Together Achieving Results, Inc., and live music.

Black Film Festival at the Rochester Public Library (starting Feb. 2)

Throughout the month, the Rochester Central Library on South Avenue will host the Black Film Festival. The first screening at the library’s Kate Gleason Auditorium will begin on Thursday at 4 p.m. You can learn more here.

The Reynolds Media Center will showcase a curated collection of groundbreaking motion pictures by and about Black people from across the decades, some rarely seen.

Concert in Brockport (Feb. 3)

A concert by Eastman School of Music graduates in Brockport will celebrate diversity in music. The concert at the Tower Fine Arts Center at SUNY Brockport will start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. Tickets are $17 for general admission, $12 for seniors, and $9 for students.

Creative Workshop (Feb. 4)

A creative workshop at the Memorial Art Gallery will explore the work of the African American artist Alma Thomas. The workshop includes making paper mosaic masterpieces, exploring colors and techniques, and trying Thomas’ version of painting with vibrant oil pastels.

The workshop runs from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.

City Hall Concerts (Feb. 8 and 22)

There will be free concerts at the City Hall atrium on 30 Church Street on Wednesday, Feb. 8 and Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Eastman School of Music free concert (Feb. 9)

The Black Student Union at the Eastman School of Music is holding a free concert to showcase the work of Black composers on Thursday, Feb. 9. The concert at Kodak Hall at the Eastman Theatre runs from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.