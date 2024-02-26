Black History Month: The founder of ‘Self-Love Day’

Feb. 13 dedicated to self-love

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Did you know February 13 is dedicated to self-love? It was officially proclaimed back in 2020 by then Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Now, although the day has passed, in honor of Black History Month, News10NBC is shining a light on founder Danni Benson.

The day serves as a reminder of the importance of nurturing self-esteem and mental well-being, especially in our youth. Danni is a mental health advocate and believes in empowering individuals to prioritize self-care and self-love.

She believes mental health is the new pandemic in the country, and says she is happy to be part of the new generation of African American leaders paving the path for impactful ways to empower people to put their mental health first.