Black Men Achieve teaching teens entrepreneur skills

Black Men Achieve holds event for young entrepreneurs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Teaching teens how to become entrepreneurs: That’s one of the workshops that Black Men Achieve of Greater Rochester Inc. does, in addition to providing mentorship and youth development services.

They held their first Marketplace Young Entrepreneur event Saturday at the Danforth Community Center on West Avenue. Dozens of young entrepreneurs had tables filled with a variety of products they were selling — everything from baked goods to bags to ties to sunglasses, and much more.

The founder and president of Black Men Achieve, Jermayne Myers, tells me that he, along with other mentors, have been teaching these kids business ownership skills through hands-on workshops for the past month, and he says it’s amazing to see them putting all their hard work into action.

He believes having programs like this for kids, where they can learn life skills and which offers guidance, keeps them off the streets.

“It’s a blessing, it’s emotional — you put in a lot of hard work with the kids. You see what they go through, from homelessness, many of them their fathers were murdered and a lot of their fathers are locked up — and for them to be here today overcoming all of those obstacles,” Myers said.

Twelve-year-old Jeremiah Bush is the entrepreneur behind Heavenly Baked Goods.

“It feels good because it’s kind of like since I’m only 12, I haven’t experienced any real customer service, so its also kind of like a good practice to get in,” he said.