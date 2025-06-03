Black scholars from nine counties celebrated at Rochester’s convention center

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 46th annual Black Scholars Ceremony took place on Monday night at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center, recognizing the achievements of over 800 high school students from nine counties.

Kyla Batiste, a soon-to-be graduate from Penfield High School, shared her thoughts on how her experiences in school have shaped her.

“Being in a predominantly white school, I have always kind of felt isolated, but I learned to be proud of my heritage, of my Blackness, of my beauty, and being able to embrace it in anywhere I go,” Batiste said.

Students got to hear a keynote presentation from internationally-acclaimed Rochester singer and songwriter Danielle Ponder.

