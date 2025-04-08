Blackfriars Theatre announces musical and play lineup for 2025 to 2026 season
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Blackfriars Theatre on East Main Street has announced its lineup for the 2025 to 2026 season, featuring hit musicals, heartfelt plays, comedic productions, and more.
The 76th annual season will kick off in September with “Souvenir”, a true account of a wealthy socialite with an insatiable passion for opera despite having a hilariously tone-deaf voice. However, before then, there will be a production of “Shrek the Musical” in July as part of the Blackfriars Theatre Summer Intensive. That’s a training program for the next generation of artists. The musical will feature characters from the timeless animated film, including Shrek, Donkey, and Princess Fiona.
This season will provide paid opportunities to over 100 local artists at one of the city’s longest-running theatre companies. You can learn more about each production and get season tickets here. Here’s the show lineup:
- SHREK THE MUSICAL: July 25 through Aug. 3, 2025
- SOUVENIR: Sept. 4 through 14, 2025
- IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY): Oct. 24 through Nov. 9, 2025
- RUMORS: Dec. 11 through 28, 2025
- THE GROWN-UPS: Jan. 29 – Feb. 8, 2026
- THE WHITE CHIP: March 19 through 29, 2026
- PARADE: May 8 –24, 2026