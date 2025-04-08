Blackfriars Theatre announces musical and play lineup for 2025 to 2026 season

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Blackfriars Theatre on East Main Street has announced its lineup for the 2025 to 2026 season, featuring hit musicals, heartfelt plays, comedic productions, and more.

The 76th annual season will kick off in September with “Souvenir”, a true account of a wealthy socialite with an insatiable passion for opera despite having a hilariously tone-deaf voice. However, before then, there will be a production of “Shrek the Musical” in July as part of the Blackfriars Theatre Summer Intensive. That’s a training program for the next generation of artists. The musical will feature characters from the timeless animated film, including Shrek, Donkey, and Princess Fiona.

This season will provide paid opportunities to over 100 local artists at one of the city’s longest-running theatre companies. You can learn more about each production and get season tickets here. Here’s the show lineup:

SHREK THE MUSICAL: July 25 through Aug. 3, 2025

SOUVENIR: Sept. 4 through 14, 2025

IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY): Oct. 24 through Nov. 9, 2025

RUMORS: Dec. 11 through 28, 2025

THE GROWN-UPS: Jan. 29 – Feb. 8, 2026

THE WHITE CHIP: March 19 through 29, 2026

PARADE: May 8 –24, 2026