Blood drive held in memory of RPD Officer Manuel Ortiz

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A blood drive Saturday honored a Rochester Police Department officer who made enormous contributions to the local community.

The American Red Cross held a Hispanic Heritage and Sickle Cell Awareness blood drive Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at its University Avenue location. The drive honored Officer Manuel Ortiz, who lost his life five years ago in an accident as he was heading to work.

His sister, Nancy Colon, says he loved volunteering throughout the community.

“Any event that was happening throughout Rochester, he tried to always be there and always support — and this is why, this is one of the factors why were doing this today for the Red Cross. Because he was also there for Red Cross when they had their events,” Colon said.

Ortiz was an active Red Cross volunteer, often giving his time and support to help out local blood drives,