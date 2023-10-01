Blood drive honors RPD Officer Manuel Ortiz

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A blood drive was held on Saturday in memory of Rochester Police Officer Manuel Ortiz. The blood drive was held at Ibero’s Community Resource Center from 9 a.m.to 2 p.m.

Ortiz tragically lost his life in an accident on the way to work in 2019. He was an active Red Cross volunteer who often donated his time to support local blood drives.

“We’re celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month this month and one of the individuals who helped us celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by saving lives was officer Manny Ortiz. He passed away a few years ago and this is our third year doing a blood drive in his memory,” said Rose Mary Villarrubia-Izzo, blood drive organizer.

Participants say that they are proud to save lives.