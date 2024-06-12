Blood drive in memory of five Fairport teens killed in crash will take place Thursday

Five Fairport teens who were killed in 2007 crash (file photo)

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — A blood drive on Thursday will be held in memory of five Fairport teenagers killed in a crash 17 years ago.

The annual Fairport Angels blood drive will take place at St. John of Rochester’s Gymnasium in Fairport from 1 to 7 p.m. Every June, Diane McClure whose daughter Meredith died in the crash helps to organize the blood drive in her memory.

Her daughter had just graduated high school with four of her closest friends – Hannah, Katie, Bailey, and Sara – when they died in the crash on June 26, 2007 that made national headlines. The girls were going to celebrate at Cayuga Lake when their car was hit by a semi-truck in Bloomfield. McClure said the support from the community has been tremendous from day one.

“I’ve had people reach out to me and offer to bring food to the blood drive,” she said. “I’ve had people send emails talking about remembering who talked with us back then 17 years ago. People keep remembering and that’s what we enjoy to, to honor them still today.”

Appointments are encouraged for the blood drive. You can visit the American Red Cross’ website here and enter the code word “fairportangels”. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767).

Katie Hout, a senior account manager for the Red Cross, said donating one pint of blood can save up to three lives. She said blood donations typically decrease in the summer with people traveling and school out of session, so donating now is critical.

“Last month, we collected 20,000 units less than what we need to fulfill our hospital commitments. So we really encourage donors,” Hout said.

The drive comes ahead of World Blood Donor Day on Friday and amid a drastic shortfall in donations over the last several weeks.

