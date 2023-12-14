Blood drive on Thursday is being held in memory of fallen RPD officer Daryl Pierson

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A blood drive at the Rochester Police Locust Club Headquarters on Thursday is being held in memory of RPD Officer Daryl Pierson, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2014.

The 10th annual blood drive on 1425 Lexington Avenue runs from noon to 6 p.m. You can sign up to donate here.

Officer Pierson was killed while chasing a suspect on Hudson Avenue on Sept. 3, 2014. He was a father of two and joined RPD in 2006 after serving in the U.S. Army.