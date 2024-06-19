Bloods member gets nine years in prison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Bloods gang member from Rochester is going to prison on drug and gun charges.

Rasheem Sullivan, who goes by “Coop,” was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in prison as a result of an investigation that started after a Rochester Police officer was shot and killed.

Sullivan was the leader of a subset of the Bloods called the “Immortal Stone Gorilla Gang.”

Investigators say people associated with Sullivan were in a violent feud with Brandon Washington — who hired Kelvin Vickers to kill rival drug dealers in Rochester.

Vickers is the man who shot and killed Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz and seriously hurt his partner Sino Seng in July 2022.