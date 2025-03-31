Blue Cross Arena to undergo new management starting in May

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Venue management company “VenuWorks” has announced they will be managing Blue Cross Arena starting on May 1.

Voted on by the City of Rochester, this new management will help and focus on expanding the arena further and bringing new opportunities for events, partnerships and economic impact.

VenuWorks said their plans for Blue Cross will include hosting inclusive concerts, family shows, sports and cultural celebrations to show Rochester’s diverse community, collaborate with local schools, businesses and organizations, upgrades to concessions, concourse amenities and entry points. They also plan to increase attendance and revenue.

Blue Cross Arena will also be getting a new Executive Director, Colin Holman, who was the Director of Operations at the Ford Center in Indiana. The Ford Center was launched by VenueWorks and contributed $200 million to the local economy and is their largest facility, according to VenueWorks.

They have also worked with Park City Arena in Kansas, which has seen an 83% revenue increase by expanding their programs and improving guest amenities.

Currently home to the Rochester Americans and Rochester Knighthawks, Blue Cross brings thousands of visitors annually. VenueWorks said under their management, they are promising the same level of success and community impact to Blue Cross that they have brought to other facilities.

“The Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial is a vital part of Rochester’s cultural and economic

landscape,” said Mayor Malik Evans. “VenuWorks brings a wealth of experience and a strong

commitment to enhancing community venues.”