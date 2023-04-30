Blue Star Mothers hosts baby shower for active duty and veteran military families

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mothers-to-be received gifts for themselves, along with presents for their babies, which included handmade outfits, diapers, baby supplies, and accessories that were donated by the community.

The Blue Star Baby Shower is one of the most important service projects of Blue Star Mothers Rochester Chapter NY8 . It was held at the local American Legion. Each year, BSM honors up to up to 20 women.

Blue Star Mothers is always accepting donations. You can donate here.

