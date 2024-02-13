Blues guitarist Taj Mahal will headline opening night of Rochester jazz festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Acclaimed blues guitarist Taj Mahal will headline the first night of the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival.

That’s the latest announcement about the lineup at the festival that runs from Friday, June 21 to Saturday, June 29. Taj Mahal, a three-time Grammy winner who incorporates world music into his style, hasn’t come to the jazz festival since 2009.

Tickets for Taj Mahal go on sale Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. The show at the Eastman Theatre on June 21 begins at 8 p.m. You can get tickets here.

Other headliners this year include two 2024 Grammy winners, pop vocalist Laufey and jazz singer Samara Joy. The Lee Ritenour Band with special guests Randy Brecker and Bill Evans will also perform. You can get tickets to those shows and learn more about the 3-day club pass and 9-day club pass here.