Boat carrying cement had trouble getting back into Lake Ontario
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A boat carrying cement from Canada had some trouble turning around in the Genesee River at Turning Point Park in Charlotte.
The boat operates out of Burlington, Ontario and transports cement to the Rochester area.
The person who took the video told us it took longer than usual for the boat to get out into Lake Ontario. We’ve reached out to the parent company for more information, but we’re still waiting to hear back.