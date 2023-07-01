Boat crashes into Irondequoit Bay pier

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a boat crash in Irondequoit.

Deputies say on Friday at 10:20 p.m. MSCO, the U.S. Coast Guard, West Webster Fire, Sea Breeze Ambulance, and Irondequoit and NYS Police responded to the Irondequoit Bay for the report of a boat that struck the pier.

Officials say the operator of the boat was the sole occupant and was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital for minor facial injuries.

MSCO says the operator was arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated and operating without a boater safety certificate.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The boat will be removed on Saturday. It does not pose any navigational hazards to mariners.