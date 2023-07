IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – Two people were rescued from a boat that was damaged after it hit a jetty near the Irondequoit Bay outlet.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit was able to get the people off the boat after it hit the jetty near the pier and became disabled.

The boat sunk and “is considered a navigational hazard.”

Boaters should be careful going in and out of the bay to Lake Ontario.