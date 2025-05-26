Boaters must have safe boating certificate in New York State

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer and boating season. This year, a new requirement is in effect for boaters in New York. As of Jan. 1, anyone operating a motorized vessel must have a boating safety certificate.

Brianna’s Law is named after Brianna Lieneck, an 11-year-old who died in a boating accident in 2005. The law was enacted in 2019 and is now in full force for those driving a boat.

“It’s important to have your, your, your license because it certifies you for the training that you need,” said Melissa Culver, a local boater. “It’s always good to have CPR, first aid and that type of training because emergencies do happen.”

Alexi M. Howland, director of Marine Services & Recreational Vehicles, addressed a common misconception. “One of the most common misconceptions is that based on your age, you don’t need the certificate. That is not the case,” said Howland. “Regardless of your age, you are required to get the certificate if you plan on operating a motorized vessel in New York State.”

Boaters can obtain their license online or in person. “There’s a lot of places that teach,” said Bill Towner, another boater. “The Coast Guard Auxiliary, New York State, DC, U.S. power squadrons are all giving a lot of classes this year.” The state encourages people to shop around for the best price for their boating safety course.

Last year, there were nine boating deaths in the state. Officials hope the new training requirement will reduce that number.

For those caught without a safety certificate, the Howland said they prefer to educate rather than punish. However, fines can range from $100 to $250.

Kayakers and other paddle craft operators are also reminded of their responsibilities. They must wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket and carry a sound signaling device. Staying close to shore and wearing bright colors can enhance visibility.

Free reflective paddle stickers are available by sending a self-addressed, stamped legal size envelope to the NYS Parks Marine Services Bureau Safety Stickers in Albany.

